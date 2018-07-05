Kigali to host 2018 African Movie Academy Awards

Related News

The 2018 edition of the African Movie Academy Awards will take place in Kigali, Rwanda, on September 22.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, the event will hold at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre in Kigali.

The 2018 award nominees will also be unveiled on July 21 at a media and industry event.

German filmmaker and Berlin Film Festival curator, Dorothy Wenner, has also been announced as the President of the AMAA Jury for 2018.

AMAA, which began in 2005, held the nominations gala event in Kigali in 2017 as part of the activities to expand the frontiers of unity and integration in Africa.

According to the founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, AMAA remains the biggest and most credible jury-based reward system for filmmakers and professionals in the motion picture industry from Africa and Africans in Diaspora.

“It remains a fact that AMAA is the longest running Pan-African awards in the whole of Africa,” she said.

“Similar awards in film, music and virtual arts have come and gone. Since 2005 we have worked to keep and protect the integrity of the awards. This is why we can partner with Rwanda, a country where excellence and professionalism drive business and governance. The interesting thing about AMAA this year is that visitors especially Africans will not struggle to have visa as all visas will be processed on arrival.”

The Lagos State Government hosted the 2017 edition of the awards at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island. Bayelsa State hosted the awards for 10 years.