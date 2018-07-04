PHOTOS: Actor Boy Alinco survives ghastly accident in America

Related News

Nigerian comic actor, Bayo Bankole, popularly known as Boy Alinco, survived a ghastly accident in the United States of America on Tuesday.

The actor, who is known for his role in the popular TV drama, Papa Ajasco & Friends, relocated to the U.S. a few years ago

Boy Alinco who currently runs a radio programme called Afroville, shared photos from the scene on his Facebook page.

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil… 07/01/2018, Thank you God, for sparing my life, so painful to lose a beautiful toy… In his name I shall rise again…” he wrote about the incident.