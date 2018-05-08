Ramsey Nouah battles impostor in ‘Crazy People’

Related News

Nollywood star, Ramsey Nouah, is on the trail of an impostor in a new Nollywood psychological comic thriller titled ‘Crazy People.’

The movie sheds light on mental health issues in a very entertaining yet educative manner. Ramsey plays a dual role of his real self and his look alike impostor in the film.

Produced and directed by Moses Inwang, the film parades a star-studded cast that includes Chigurl, Monalisa Chinda, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Kunle Afolayan, Mr. Patrick, Funnybone, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and many more.

On the inspiration behind it, the director said the movie tells the story of a movie star who is on a quest to track down his impersonator. He also adds that the movie sees popular movie faces playing out their real lives in the movie.

According to him, the idea is to make the movie as relatable as possible hence the reason why the actors bear their real names in the flick.

“The film is in a class of its own as it is the first Nollywood film that has real life actors playing themselves as movie characters. We have no doubt that Nigerians would enjoy and connect with the movie because they are tired of lacklustre movies that do not hold any weight. We cant keep underrating the intelligence of Nigerian movie lovers, that is why we are raising the bar a notch with this movie.”

Ramsey said, “Shooting ‘Crazy People’ was fun as well as enlightening for me. It was very exciting that I got to play my impersonator and myself. I can’t wait for everyone to see what an amazing movie we’ve made. Crazy People’ is guaranteed to blow your mind.”

The movie is set for a May 25 release in cinemas nationwide.

Check out the movie’s trailer below: