BBnaija: Teddy A, Bambam land Nollywood roles

Related News

Ex Big Brother Naija housemates, Oluwabamike Olawumi (Bambam), and Tope Adenibuyan (Teddy A) have secured roles in a new Nollywoood movie titled ‘Foreigner’s God.’

Ifan Micheal Productions, producer of the movie, stated this on Wednesday when he unveiled the duo as the new addition to the casting crew.

While Teddy A is making his acting debut in the movie, Bambam has featured in Nollywood productions such as “Inspector K” and “Backup Wife” before participating in the BBN show.

Set in the Eastern part of Nigeria, the plot of “Foreigner’s God” follows the peak of colonial era in Nigeria.

It tells the story of an English documentary photographer, Pepper Claude’s supernatural journey into the heart of Igbo land in search of a story.

All goes well until his bodyguard mysteriously disappears and he falls in love with Anya, an accused witch living under subhuman conditions, in a witch’s camp in the heart of the jungle.

Convinced that this is just another case of tribal discrimination, Pepper Claude got committed to having Anya and her people free, which spiralled out of control.

The Star-studded film features veteran Nollywood stars Pete Edochie, Onyeka Onwenu, Toyin Abraham, Lala Akindoju, and Sam Dede.

Other casts include Linda Osifo, Yinka Pierce-Tijani, Sharon Ooja and Annie Idibia.

Written by Xavier Ighorodje and produced by Ifan Micheal, there is no release date attached to “Foreigner’s God.”