How I cope with my two wives – Actor Segun Ogungbe

A popular Yoruba filmmaker and actor, Segun Ogungbe, has revealed how he copes being married to two wives.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, the actor said he has a very peaceful household despite online rumours that his wives had once been at loggerheads.

He said, “I have a peaceful household. God has blessed me with wives that understand each other. It is only God that can help a man have a peaceful home. However, for those who think that I would have about 20 wives like my uncle; all I have to say is that they should mind their business.”

Up until a week ago when he celebrated his birthday not many were aware that the filmmaker is a polygamist.

The news came to the fore when his two wives took turns to wish him a happy birthday on Instagram.

His second wife, Omowunmi Ajiboye, threw him a surprise birthday party for him, which had several celebrities in attendance.

Omowunmi who is an actress trained at her husband’s film school in 2015.

After the celebration, it was then widely reported that he was married to two best friends.

Segun, nephew of the late actor and filmmaker, Akin Ogungbe, who had 20 wives and 50 children, also debunked claims that he married two best friends.

“What actually happened was that there was a lady who wanted to marry me a long while ago and I made her realise that as of that time I could not have two wives. She is not into entertainment at all and I would not want to mention names. Eventually, I got together with my second wife and when she got pregnant and we eventually got married, the lady was very mad at me.

“She was the one that went on her Facebook wall to spread the false news that I got my first wife’s best friend pregnant. She was the one that framed me simply because I did not want to marry her back then. Sadly, people are quick to believe news like this without confirming the truth,” he noted.

Meanwhile the drama in his household seems unending on social media as his two wives have also taken to Instagram to debunk claims that they are ‘best of friends.’

In the post, his first wife, Atinuke, said no woman will be happy to share her husband but for the sake of love, respect and unity they have both have for their husband we have become best friends.

The junior wife, Omowumi said, “Yes we are best friends now and that’s because our husband’s happiness is our own main priority.