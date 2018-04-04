Hollywood Actor John Boyega plans N8 billion Nollywood movie

British-Nigerian actor, John Boyega. [Photo credit: Ghafla!]

A British-Nigerian actor, John Boyega, has hinted that he is ready to invest in Nollywood by shooting a low budget Nigerian movie with about $20-$25million (N8 billion).

Boyega, best known for his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy revealed this on the CNBC show in Lagos on Wednesday.

“We’re developing a few Nigerian stories and choosing one which makes sense budget-wise. We’re probably looking at an indie budget of $20-$25 million dollars.”

“I’m very interested in original Nigerian stories. I grew up on Nollywood. The first Nollywood film I ever watched was Blood Sisters with Genevieve Nnaji,” he said.

Twenty-five million dollars may seem like a ‘low budget’ compared to his latest flick Pacific Rim that has a budget of $150 million. But in Nollywood where budgets are a tiny fraction of that, an eight billion Naira movie is no doubt a record breaker.

The talented thespian that recently held talks with Marvel bosses about a potential role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe added that the funds he hopes to inject into the project is an opportunity to tell Nigerian stories in a professional way.

“It’s a chance for me to develop these stories, merge Hollywood with Nollywood, to bring the genuine and most important stories to light but captured in a very important and professional way,” Boyega added.

The actor is currently on a media tour to promote his latest Hollywood film, Pacific Rim Uprising, and he’s made a stopover in Nigeria .

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.