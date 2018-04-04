Box Office: Black panther becomes 4th highest gross-income movie

Related News

The 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Black Panther’, has topped “Jurassic World” to become the fourth highest domestic grosser of all time at the North American Box Office with $652.5 million income.

Variety reports that Disney on Tuesday, said the movie also passed “Frozen”, which is also from Disney studios, to make the 10th spot on the worldwide box office list with $1.28 billion.

It also reports that Black Panther was the first movie after James Camron’s “Avatar” to lead the domestic box office for five weeks straight, as it came in third last weekend.

The blockbuster will soon top “Titanic” for the third spot on the North American Box Office at $659.4 million.

The all time leader on the domestic box office chart is “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $936 million. “Avatar” comes in second place with $760 million.

The top international market for “Black Panther” with $105 million is China, followed by the United Kingdom with $62 million and South Korea with $42 million.

“Black Panther”, carried an estimated production cost of $200 million. In the first four days of release, it grossed $427 million, shattering box-office records, and has continued to break new records.

The movie features Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, who on his return home as king of Wakanda, a fictional country, found his sovereignty challenged by a long-time adversary thereby setting in conflict of global consequences.

It stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis among others.