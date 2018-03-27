Obasanjo is not my son’s grandfather- Tonto Dikeh

Related News

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said that former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, is not her son’s grandfather.

The actress cleared the air over the relationship between her son, Andre and the two-time Nigerian leader on Tuesday on Instagram.

The movie star reacted after an Instagram page dedicated to celebrity kids said Mr Obasanjo was her son’s grandfather.

Tonto swiftly replied the blog, correcting the insinuation.

“Excuse me that is my son and that’s not his grandfather in any way. Baba is a great man and has been wonderful to me and my son but unfortunately we have no blood relationship with Baba,” she replied.

It didn’t end there, as the controversial actress went ahead to reveal that her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill ”deceived her into believing that Mr Obasanjo was his father.”

“But I would not have you using my son’s image for a lie. He has two grandfathers. One is late and mine is very much alive. I was as ignorant as you until I found the truth so please and please again I’m a mother and I would not tolerate this…Thanks and God bless you & your business,” she said.

Tonto’s latest social media outburst did not come as a surprise even though she had publicly declared Mr Obasanjo as her father-in-law in 2015 during her wedding introduction.

But following her messy divorce, Tonto has repeatedly told anyone who cared to listen that she does not want to have anything to do with her ex-husband.

Although they do not see eye to eye, both parties have launched an unending social media war against each other.

The Nollywood star confirmed there were cracks in her 17-month-old marriage in February 2017.

By June 2017, Tonto’s dad returned her traditional marriage bride price to his ex-son in law.

The 32-year-old actress who recently revealed that her much publicised beauty surgery cost N5 million recently told PREMIUM TIMES that she hopes to remarry some day.