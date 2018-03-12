Comic Actor, Ibu, slams Nigerian Film Corporation, says agency “is a ghost body”

Related News

Nollywood actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has urged the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), to live up to its mission statement of developing an industry that is globally competitive.

NFC, established in 1979, is a parastatal of the Federal Government of Nigeria under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The Decree establishing it empowers the Corporation to lay a solid foundation for the development of a viable and sustainable Film industry and Cinema culture in Nigeria.

The Corporation is therefore charged with the responsibility of planning, promoting and organising an integrated and efficient development of the Nigerian Film Industry.

However, Mr Ibu in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said the NFC was not living up to its mandate and needed to redouble its efforts.

He alleged that there “is a non-existent relationship between the Actors Guild of Nigeria and the NFC and other bodies.’’

He further alleged that “they are not doing anything to help the industry except for selective few; the NFC is a ghost body.

“I have never seen anybody from the NFC willing to genuinely cooperate with any actor, actress or producer involved in Nollywood”.

The veteran actor expressed his concerns for the absence of strict laws governing and ensuring the NFC carry out their duties.

“There are no laws ensuring that The Nigerian Film Corporation carry out their duties.

There are no checks holding the agency accountable, which is the major reason why they can afford to neglect the film industry.’’

Mr. Ibu bemoaned the ongoing issues within the industry and the inability of the NFC to aid the industry in sorting out those longstanding issues.

“The cinematographers, marketers union, the continuity editors and writers are all in disorder.

“The NFC does not have the film industries’ best interest because it has not shown interest in the unity of this very important sector.

(NAN)