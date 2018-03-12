Actor Femi Branch conferred with chieftaincy title in Oyo

Related News

A Nollywood star, Femi Branch, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Oyo State. The actor on Sunday became the Agun Asa of Edeland.

The actor, who shared photos from the ceremony on his Instagram page, was coronated by the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III.

He wrote, “I wish to thank my Nollywood family for turning up as well to honour my Traditional Father Timi Agbale Olofa ina. It was indeed a pleasure to see you all. Not only did I have the singular honour of being given a traditional title and drafted into the highly exalted office of the elders fold of Yorubaland by non less than the first class yoruba Monarch, the Timi Of EDELAND, but the Alaafin of Oyo, Father to the Yoruba nation was to personally confer my title on me…. wow….this could only have been God!”

Although he is not a stranger to controversies, the 47-year-old actor enjoys a large social media fan base.

His foray into acting began at the Obafemi Awolowo University in 1991 the same year he featured in a Yoruba stage play titled Eniyan.

He later featured in a movie titled Orisun (meaning: Origin) produced by members of staff of Obafemi Awolowo University but his first appearance on television was in 2003 in the popular MTN television commercial titled “Dance with me”.

He is famous for playing “Oscar” in a popular Nigerian soap opera titled Domino and has since starred in over a hundred Nigerian films, a few of which he produced and directed.

Branch joins the likes of Dbanj, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Tonto Dikeh, Ngozi Ezeonu, Amechi Muonagor and Genevieve who have been conferred with chieftaincy titles in the recent past.