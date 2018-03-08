Buhari commiserates with family of first Village Headmaster, Ted Mukoro

Village Headmaster, Ted Mukoro. [Photo credit: Marketing Edge Magazine Online]

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the family and friends of the first actor to play the role of the Village Headmaster, Ted Mukoro, who died on Wednesday at the age of 89.

President Buhari sends condolences to the entire Nollywood family and the advertising community over the loss of the renowned thespian, advertiser and voice talent who spent all his life promoting effective communication, good entertainment and healthy community relations.

As one of the pioneers of radio drama at the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service (WNBS) and Western Nigeria Television (WNTV), the president commends the late Mukoro for contributing to the development of theatre in Nigeria, and sustaining his interest in acting even in old age by participating in Nollywood movies.

President Buhari affirms that the advertising industry in Nigeria benefitted from the copywriting skills and structuring of attractive narratives by the late actor, who also mentored many younger Nigerians.

The president prays that the almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort the family he left behind.

