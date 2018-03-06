Bollywood Actor, Irrafan Khan, suffering from “rare disease”

Related News

Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan, has revealed he is suffering from what he describes as a “rare disease”.

According to BBC, the 51-year-old Indian actor who has acted in more than 100 movies wrote on his Twitter page on Monday that he does not want his fans to speculate about his condition until he had a “conclusive diagnosis”.

Khan has starred in both Indian and English movies. He is also famous for his part in the English language movie Slumdog Millionaire.

Mr. Khan said he would reveal more about the illness within a week to 10 days.

“Sometimes you wake up with a jolt, with life shaking you up. The last 15 days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease,” he wrote.

He said his family and friends are with him and they are, ”working it out in the best way possible”.

“In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – 10 days, when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me,” he said.

Khan made his screen debut in the Academy Award-nominated 1988 drama, Salaam Bombay.

He has starred in Indian hits such as Paan Singh Tomar and Piku. He also appeared in English-language films such as The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World and Life of Pi.

The actor has won both domestic and international awards in the movie industry.