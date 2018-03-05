Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, declares intention to run for governor of Enugu

Related News

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared his intention to run for Governor of Enugu State at the next general election.

The 52-year-old actor also revealed that he will be contesting on the platform of the All People’s Congress.

He said the immediate past governor of the State, Sullivan Chime, has endorsed his bid.

He disclosed this on his official Instagram account on Monday morning.

“I just declared my intention to contest for the Governorship candidate of APC in Enugu State. It was heart warming to receive the blessings of the immediate past Governor of Enugu State, His

Excellency, Gov Sullivan Chime. To God be the glory,” he wrote.

Speaking on the motivation behind his political ambition, the actor who ho started his acting career in 1991 said, “It’s time for Nollywood to produce an Executive to fulfill our Nollywood dreams. The entire APC structure attended the declaration. God is awesome.”

If Kenneth wins the election, he will join fellow actor, Desmond Elliot, who is currently a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Another actor, Yul Edochie, also contested for and lost the gubernatorial seat in Anambra State.

A veteran, he rose to fame after starring in the Nollywood blockbuster movie “Living in Bondage” in 1991.