Five Nollywood movies you should see this weekend

With Hollywood blockbuster movie, Black Panther, still in high demand at the cinemas, some Nollywood movies have also recorded good box office return.

This season, Nollywood movie buffs have an array of genres to explore ranging from comedy, action and epics. Are you unsure of what movies to see this weekend? Not to worry, PREMIUM TIMES has got you covered.

Check out recommendations below:

1: DISGUISE

Runtime: 134 mins

Synopsis: A millionaire tasks a group of young adults to answer the old age question. – “What do women want?”. In a bid to win the ultimate prize of N10 million, a couple of friends decide to disguise themselves as the opposite sex to find the truth.

Starring: Nancy Isime, Toyin Aimakhu-Johnson, Ik Ogbonna, Daniel K. Daniel

2: Memoirs of 4

Adesua Etomi in Memoirs of 4

Runtime: 120 mins

Synopsis: Despite their enlightenment and success, four friends find themselves drowning in situations created by societal pressures. Their interwoven lives bring them together. Memoirs of 4 reveals how they were able to overcome their challenges.

Starring: Adesua Etomi, Linda Ejiofor, Blossom Chukujekwu, Keira Hewatch

3. In a strange land

In a strange Land

Runtime: 140 mins

Synopsis: Movie is based on a true-life story of a young girl being trafficked to London for domestic servitude. This movie raises the awareness and educates Africans in Diaspora and at home to be on the lookout.

Starring: Sam Obiago, Roseline Sanni-Ajose, Ngozi Thompson, William Kemeh, Toyin Moore, Larry King, Lucien Morgan, MA Benson.

4: Crushed

Crushed

Runtime: 89 mins

Synopsis: A newly wedded bride seems to have everything going well for her until she receives a scary gift. Her past keeps knocking on her door, determined to “crush” her.

Starring: Sambasa Nzeribe, Lilian Esoro, Matilda Obaseki, Seun Akindele.

5:The Royal Hibiscus Hotel

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel

Runtime: 105 mins

Synopsis: In this spritely Nollywood romantic comedy, an aspiring restaurateur returns to her home in Lagos to try and refine the fare at her family’s little hotel, only to find that her parents are planning on selling out to a rich (and devilishly attractive) buyer.

Starring: Zainab Balogun, OC Ukeje, Kenneth Okoli, Deyemi Okonlawon,

Jide Kosoko, Rachael Oniga