Why I went into music- actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has revealed why she launched a music career in 2005.

The actress said unknown to many, her first love has always been music and that was why she did not hesitate to release an album.

The 40-year-old actress made this known in an interview with Adesua Onyenekwe on her talk show, Seriously Speaking.

Omotola ventured into music in 2004 shortly after she was banned for a year by the Actors Guild of Nigeria for charging huge fees.

Eight other actors, Stella Damascus, Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Genevieve Nnaji, Chinwe Okeke and Ramsey Nouah were also blacklisted for a year by the AGN.

During the interview, the actress said she almost released a ‘rock album’ as her debut offering, but her handlers discouraged her from doing so.

She said music executive, Obi Asika, advised her to embrace the use of indigenous sounds and lyricism to appeal to the Nigerian audience.

She said, “My first album was not 100 per cent a true representation of me because I wanted to do rock. When it comes to music, I am more of a soft rock person. I wasn’t allowed to do that. Shout out to Obi Asika, he was my mentor for my first album. The late OJB was my producer.

“They thought ‘you can’t come out and do rock’. We are talking about 2005 when people were just starting to like Nigerian music.”

With her sophomore album, Me, Myself, and Eyes, released (2010) produced by Paul Play Dairo and Del B, Omotola said she ”had found her voice.”

She noted, “My second album is more of me, the way I think and the kind of issues I like to talk about. ‘Barren land’ for instance was adopted by Amnesty International. When I write music, it’s mostly my activism side speaking.”

Early in her music career, the actress had said she would put out a music album every five years.

But she says a new project will only be released after “building my own place where people who like my music can come and watch”.

The actress’ first album titled GBA contained 10 songs including “Naija Lowa” and “The Things You Do To Me.

In late 2012, Omotola began working on her third album and enlisted the help of The Bridge Entertainment.

She headed to the United States to work with some prominent producers and songwriters who could help create a sound that would resonate with American audiences.

Studio sessions included Grammy winning producer Kendrick Dean and

Bobby Valentino. The album was never released.