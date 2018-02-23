Actress Euchari Anunobi marks son’s posthumous birthday

Related News

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has celebrated her son’s posthumous birthday.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Raymond had been battling with sickle cell anaemia, and finally died at the age of 15 in August 2017.

The veteran actress shared photos from her visit to the orphanage as she celebrated her late son who would have turned 16.

Meanwhile, her colleagues and fans have been condoling with her especially on social media.

The actress wrote on her Instagram page:

“To you my son , Raymond , my adorable giant , the best child a parent could ask for , I say happy birthday as you continue to rest in the bosom of our Lord JESUS CHRIST.”

Raymond was the only son of the actress and the product of her stormy marriage to Charles Ekwu.

The couple got married in 2000 and the marriage lasted till 2006 before complications began to set in. The union became a subject of controversy after Eucharia moved out of her matrimonial home and accused her husband of infidelity, among other allegations.

A divorce suit was filed in 2007, but it suffered several setbacks until 2009 when the trial began.

See photographs from the visit below: