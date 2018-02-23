Hollywood star, Lucien Morgan, stars in new Nollywood film

Related News

A veteran Hollywood star, Lucien Morgan, is one of the lead cast in a new Nollywood film, ‘In a Strange Land’, which opens in Nigerian cinemas from March 2.

Lucien, who is best known for his roles in Hollywood hits like, American Werewolf in London and Futures, starred alongside several Nollywood stars in the movie. They include UK-based Nollywood actors like Ngozi Thompson- Igwebike, Roseline Sanni-Ajose, Toyin Moore and Sam Obiago.

Others are Larry King, William Kemeh, Judith Chukwu, MA Benson and Kevwe Ogunje.

The film was produced by Roseline Sanni-Ajose popularly called RSA, directed Teri Ekuerahare and co-produced by William Kemeh.

Having successful premiered the movie in London and Lagos, RSA told PREMIUM TIMES that the movie which revolves around modern day slavery and human trafficking, deserves to be screened in Nigeria for obvious reasons.

She noted, “Modern slavery is an appalling crime that has no place in today’s society. All hands must be on deck to fight this monster.”

“In A Strange Land’ serves to create/strengthen awareness of this problem, the consequences of perpetuating such acts and how to end the crime in our countries.”

The director added, “It is an emotionally gripping tale told with delicate sophistication blended with suspense, intrigue, as it unravels the turbulent path people in the quest for a better life outside the shores of their countries forcefully walk upon.”

In a strange land is based on a true story and tells of a young lady trafficked from Nigeria to England for domestic servitude to a working class family. She is elated at the prospects of having a better life in the UK but things don’t go as planned.

Dictatorial laws are set forbidding her from having contact with the outside world followed swiftly by the oppression, molestation, emotional torture and cruel beatings.

She fears for her life and the post man whom she secretly communicates with through the letter box slot suspects foul play – a case of human trafficking – and urges her to run away and report to the police. Things are however complicated. She is there illegally, and there is the fear of deportation/ imprisonment. Also, her employers would get into trouble with the law and there is her poor family back in Nigeria depending on her earnings and rooting for her to deliver them from the poverty stricken state. She finally makes a decision that sets her on course for the unexpected! .

The movie seeks to enlighten Africans at home and in the diaspora on how and what to look out for when the appalling crime is being perpetuated.

In A Strange Land was sponsored by Portsmouth University (Film Department), powered by Roseline Sanni Ajose’s ‘Inspiration Production’ and is being distributed by Metro Classic Pictures.