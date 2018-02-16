RMD, 2baba, others grace Black Panther Nigerian premiere

Related News

The Nigerian premiere of Marvel Studio’s blockbuster hit, Black Panther, was held on Thursday night at the Filmhouse IMAX cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

The premiere was organised by the United States Consulate in celebration of the Black History month.

The Consul General, F. John Bray, hosted business, political and senior government leaders, including Nollywood actors, screenwriters, producers and directors alongside civil society representatives to a reception before the movie premiere.

The movie stars a deep bench of actors of colour and tells the story of the ruler of a mythical African kingdom who moonlights as a superhero and has to contend with both internal and external threats and challenges.

Some of the celebrities in attendance included Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Richard-Mofe Damijo, Korede Bello, Annie Idibia and 2face Idibia.

Also in attendance were Paul Adefarasin, pastor of House on the Rock Church, Korede Bello; Steve Ayorinde, Lagos state commissioner for tourism, and actor, Richard Mofe Damijo.

Black Panther is the sequel to 2012’s, ‘The Avengers’ and 2015’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’.

The movie began screening in cinemas on Friday.

See pictures below: