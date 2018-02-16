Tonto Dikeh, ex-husband, reunite for son’s birthday

Related News

Controversial Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh, and her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, have put their differences aside, at least for a day, to mark their son’s second birthday on Friday.

The birthday celebration took place at their son, King Andre’s school in Abuja.

This move comes as surprise to fans especially since Mr. Churchill had filed a suit against his ex-wife at the family court of the Lagos State Magistrate court on January 16.

He was challenging Tonto’s decision to feature their son, King, in a new reality show.

The former lovebirds, who refused to see eye to eye, before now, were all smiles as they posted for pictures at their son’s elaborate birthday soiree.

Churchill also shared photos of himself, Tonto, and their son at the party on Instagram with the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KING OMODAYO. We love you and wish for you the happiest of days and a bright, healthy future.

“Unending love, undivided attention, eternal pampering, everlasting affection and endless care. These are the things that we can do for you, Stay happy and have an amazing birthday son.”

Tonto, on the other hand, posted pictures of her son alone.

See photos below:

This is the first time the couple will be spotted together in public since Tonto moved out of their home in Abuja.

She currently lives with her son in another house also in Abuja.

The Nollywood star confirmed there were cracks in her 17-month-old marriage in February 2017.

By June 2017, Tonto’s dad returned her traditional marriage bride price to his ex-son in law.