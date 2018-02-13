Actress Eniola Badmus wins N7 million reality show

Related News

A Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has emerged winner of the maiden edition of Celebrity Housemates reality TV show.

As the winner, Badmus received a cash prize of N7 million and will also enjoy many perks.

Themed “Convergence of Culture, Lifestyle & Entertainment”, the show, which is geared towards promoting peace and unity in the country, ran from January 12 to February 11.

According to the producer, Kemi Otegbade, the celebrity contestants were drawn from all the six geographical zones of the country. The 12 contestants were camped in one house and will be placed on series of daily challenges and tasks for a period of 4 weeks.

The celebrities who partook in the show were Ruggedman, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Eniola Badmus, Emmanuel Ikubuese, Peggy Ovire and Bolanle Ninalowo.

Others are Funky Mallam, Muma Gee, Fredrick Leonard, Ada Ameh, Ogenna Ekwubiri and Doris Simeon.

Each week, viewers voted for their favourite celebrity while the contestant with the lowest votes was evicted. Every weekend, there a party was held in the house to celebrate the end of a week.

In a post on her Instagram page, Badmus thanked her fans for their support.

“Words alone can’t express my genuine appreciation. I have been completely overwhelmed by the love and support i received these past weeks on the show,” she wrote.

“Your sincere vote and push for the Eniola Badmus brand has not only

made me the winner of the celebrity housemates reality TV show but a clear testimony of the amazing fans I am privileged to have and am indeed grateful.

“Big shout out to the organizers of the show for creating a huge platform you guys are amazing; now I believe you more.

“The host of the show, Keppy Epkeyong, you were awesome I call you bundle of talent. Also to my amazing fellow housemates I can’t lie, I will miss you all.

“The show was particularly drilling but has also prepared me for brighter future with you all in support as usual. I, Eniola Badmus, the winner of the celebrity housemates reality TV show I pray God bless you all.”