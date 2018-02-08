PHOTOS: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde kicks off 40th birthday celebrations; fetes widows, orphans

Related News

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, kicked off her 40th birthday celebrations with a party for widows and orphans in Lagos on Wednesday.

The party is the first event to kick start her five-day birthday celebration tagged #Omotola4point0.

The birthday celebration kicks off on February 7 with a ‘Give And Let Give To Widows And Orphans’ event.

The actress spokes with PREMIUM TIMES.

“I have always had a soft spot for widows and orphans for many years now because I can relate to their plight. My mum was a widow for 10 years before she passed on 16 years ago. I am also an orphan so I do what it feels like to be an orphan.

”My team have always showed love and encouraged widows who have strived to keep the home front in order despite the demise of their spouses.”

The event would be followed by Couples Retreat themed “Reciprocate, Respect, Mental Health And Avoiding Slavery In Marriage” on February 8.

As part of the event, there will be a ”Renaissance Trip To Trace The Beginning Of Slavery” on February 9, 2018, which will be followed by a Symposium on “Mental Slavery And The Emancipation Of The Black Race” on Saturday.

The climax will be on February 11 with a ball, themed “The Omosexy Ball.”

