Bovi wades into radio presenter, taxify driver controversy

Nigerian comedian, Abovi Ugboma, also known as Bovi, has waded into the assault accusations levelled against a Taxify driver by OAP/actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson.

Bovi, in an open letter on Instagram, tried to correct the narrative of people who judged the actress without being objective.

He said he felt compelled to wade into the matter as a friend.

“I’m compelled to write you a public letter because I have an overwhelming urge to participate in the public discuss of your recent episode. As a friend, I will feel I failed you by remaining quiet while a section of society bashed you these past few days. But rather than defend you to a group of people who don’t know you personally and who have made up their minds even in the face of overwhelming evidence, allow me to publicly tell you about your experience, what you did right and what you should have done differently,” he said.

Bovi added by saying that one of the reasons why she was being dragged by the public was because she did not fit “into the stereotype”, meaning that she did not play the victim-role as expected.

“First off, your biggest crime in all of this was not fitting into the stereotype! You’ve been dragged in many sections for being bold and courageous under fire. While the taxi driver was taken you to a wrong destination, just because your voice was firm and assertive, it seemed as though nothing troubling was happening. While the driver restrained you from coming down from the taxi, you pepper sprayed him and your voice and resolve was still not broken. This too doesn’t fit the stereotype. If it was a scene out of a movie, the director would probably ask you to scream, cry, be shaken and even beg to be let go. In the eyes of many, you were too bold, too calm, too calculated for a lady. To this I say a big kudos. Don’t stop. Don’t change. Because the fact remains, as far as he took you to a destination against your will in the middle of the night, you were abducted. That is a crime punishable by law.

“Somewhere, some girl is inspired by your boldness.

“Next time though, it will be wiser to get down from the car as quickly as possible. Do not take chances or hesitate. Safety first should be your watch word. Cynthia hesitated in festac. It didn’t end well.” He added.

Nigerians on social media have been reacting to these allegations.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the OAP narrowly escaped being abducted and raped by the driver in question.

She said, “Thank God I alwaysssss have my Pepper spray!! Emptied that shit in his eyes!!! Like wtf! He fully locked me in his car and drove to a random house then tried to dry me into it!!!! I’m home now guys, I’m fine. But i was fuvking shaking!” (sic)

Taxify however responded to the allegations saying the incident is being investigated by the Police.

Nigerians on Twitter have however reacted to the report with various users sharing diverse sentiments.

A Twitter user Funny Dude‏ (@JC_Jokes) said “I’m not in support of Dorcas neither do I stand with the taxify driver.. But someone was being kidnapped/raped and brought out her phone to do video……Wait! Here’s the kicker, she captioned every snap without making even one typographical error….under duress!”

What if Buhari is using Dorcas and Taxify to distract us from Obasanjo's letter? pic.twitter.com/6N370BwFw5 — Nneomah (@B_nneoma) January 26, 2018

From my understanding of the Taxify driver statement and Miss Dorcas Fapson video..we can rule out rape or kidnap…this is just a case of two stubborn people refusing to respect each other and trying to teach each other some lessons. — Mister Ojo (@Bishop_Tee04) January 26, 2018

Even in my grief, I feel for that Taxify driver. He has been labelled a rapist and denied work for no more than a serious disagreement at the wrong time of the day. To label every man a rapist at the first sign of a disagreement is dangerous. But continue. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) January 27, 2018

She ordered a Taxify n told d driver to take her to an unknown location which she didn't mention in her video. He told u to come down since u called for another Taxify bt u were busy spraying pepper on him. He drag u on the floor. There is a difference between ASSAULT and RAPE. — Iyá Lájè Of Lagos (@newscantell) January 26, 2018

If they finally realized that lady framed tha Taxify Rape Story.. She should be jailed for Atleast 60years.

Damages, Attempted Murder & Defamation Of Character. — Abimbola Abio Idrees .O (@SenatorAbio) January 25, 2018

Analysis on the issue according to the released video and statement released from both victims :—OK the lady needed a ride called up taxify n did sum booking..the driver arrived and she got into the car…on the way the driver noticed there was no destination stated on the — Prince Bassey (@princeukpono) January 27, 2018

Even me as a guy I cannot carry taxify by 11.50pm. Some of these things can be avoided to be honest. If you wan do ruff waka, carry your car! — Ser Mase (@Bros_Mase) January 27, 2018

Reading some of these Dolapo vs Henry Taxify comments and reactions with disgust. I am not surprised though. These are the same people that vilified me for years because of a fictional song, because a woman’s word was just not good enough, they had to hear the “truth” from a man. — BillionaireToniPayne (@tonipayne) January 27, 2018

A WHOLE 2pac was falsely accused of rape. who con be taxify driver? Lool — Farukh Stones. (@ay_raver) January 27, 2018