Why I attended university 13 years after I left secondary school – actor, Muyiwa Ademola

Yoruba movie actor, Muyiwa Ademola, has opened up about his humble beginnings as he turned 47 on Friday.

The actor who began acting in 1991 said he attended university 13 years after he left secondary school because his parents could not afford to pay his tuition.

Reminiscing on his childhood in an Instagram post, the scandal-free actor, wrote “A superlative birthday shout out to me. I’m a definition of grace. I was born into a very humble family. My father never owned a motorcycle let alone car. My father never bought a TV not until after my secondary school.”

“I grew up in one of the “slummiest” slums in Ibadan. No electricity for several years, I had to make use of “kuufin” (local lamp😊) while reading for my SSCE (We had only one lantern which no one dare touch). I had my university education 13 years after my sec school, yet I’m being celebrated in this manner.

“What else can I say than to keep appreciating my creator? Thank you father for allowing me to witness another beautiful year…”

As at press time, the post had attracted over 20,000 likes after he shared it with his nearly 800,000 Instagram followers.

A father-of-three, he produced his first ever written script titled Asise ( Blunder) in 1995. An award-winning actor, he has produced, directed and featured in over 100 Yoruba movies.