Flashback: Olu Jacobs in 1980 Hollywood hit, The Dogs of War

Related News

Legendary Nigerian actor, Olu Jacobs, recently shared short clips of himself in the 1980 Hollywood hit titled, The Dogs of War, on Instagram.

With the post, the septuagenarian took his younger fans on a trip down memory lane to the 80s when he starred in a slew of Hollywood films. They include Roman Polanski’s adventure-comedy Pirates (1986) and the family-adventure film Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend (1985).

On television, he was cast in TVS’s The Witches and the Grinnygog (1983 series).

But his role in The Dogs of War remains one of his most memorable. In the film, the then 38-year-old actor plays a small, yet unforgettable role as a corrupt immigration officer. The role earned him critical acclaim. It was rare feat at the time because the American film industry did not provide enough opportunities for African Americans and African actors.

The Dogs of War is a 1980 war film based on the 1974 novel of the same title by Fredrick Forsyth.

Largely filmed in Belize, it was directed by John Irvin and starred Christopher Walken and Tom Berenger. In it, a small mercenary unit of soldiers is privately hired to depose the president of a fictional African country so that a British tycoon can gain access to a platinum deposit.

Check out some of his standout scenes in the movie as shared by the actor below:

Born July 11, 1942, in Egba Alake, South West Nigeria, Jacobs began acting at a very young age.

He studied Acting at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, and later starred in various British television shows and series in the 1970’s. Most fans of the seasoned actor are aware that he cut his teeth in Britain in the 1960s.

After graduation, he worked with various repertoire theatres in Britain and also as a member of the National Theatre of Great Britain. He returned to Nigeria in the early 1980s and starred in award-winning series, Third Eye.

His first movie, produced by AA production, was ‘Vigilante’. A living legend, he has featured in over 130 Nollywood movies.