Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, resuming acting after husband’s approval

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, says her husband, Olayiwola Owolomonse, has finally given her the nod to return to acting.

The mother-of-two was off the screen immediately she married in 2007 at the peak of her career.

The delectable actress left everything including a thriving acting career and relocated to the United Kingdom to raise a family.

She has also taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband for granting her the permission to return to acting.

Although she had featured in some movies after her marriage, the 41-year-old actress revealed she was not in the industry full-time.

The screen diva disclosed that ever since she got married and was delivered of her sons, her husband made her go on leave.

She said the long break she had from the movie industry was a result of her having time for her family, especially her children.

Aiyeola has also shared a family picture on her Instagram handle thanking her husband.

According to the actress, “taking a sabbatical from my career was my only way of laying the best foundation and building an unsinkable home.”

Opeyemi’s first acting gig was in the comedy drama series, Papa Ajasco and Company a decade ago.