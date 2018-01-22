BAAD 2017: Banky W, Adesua hold UK thanksgiving party

Related News

It appears #baad2017 may not be ending anytime soon as Banky W and Adesua are still basking in the euphoria of their recent nuptial.

They held a thanksgiving wedding reception in London over the weekend.

Insiders say the decision to hold the service in the UK is due to the fact that the bride was raised in the UK.

Her mother is also a pastor in a church in England.

A video clip currently making the rounds online shows both Banky W and Adesua dancing into a venue surrounded by family and friends at the event.

The thanksgiving/reception comes two months after their white wedding in South Africa.

The couple settled for a destination wedding in Capetown, South Africa, on November 25, 2017.

Meanwhile, the pair recently visited the Caribbean nation of Jamaica for honeymoon.

They also shared several photos from their trip with their Instagram fans.

See the thanksgiving video below: