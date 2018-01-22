Caroline Dajuma returns to Nollywood, stars in new drama series

Related News

Popular actress, Caroline Danjuma, is back to Nollywood after a six-year hiatus.

The fun-loving movie star is one of the lead actors in a TV series, Royal Castle.

The drama series is directed by filmmaker/actor, Elvis Chucks.

In the series, Alex Usifo, and his illegitimate son, Soji, played by Baaj Adebule, tie Caroline to the family of a corrupt police officer, played by Johnson Gomez.

They plot to take over the Castle with their power, prowess and good looks. The quest for power and fame with fortune becomes obvious by the vicious Gomez family who will stop at nothing but to put the Adesanyas down.

Unknown to them, Sawyer, played by Enyinna Nwigwe, has it all figured out.

The cast of ‘Royal Castle’ produced by Diamond Groove pictures includes Rekiya Atta, Laz Ekwueme, Deyemi Okanlawon, Helen Paul, Sika Osei, Mawuli Gavor and more.

Caroline was a highly sought-after model and actress before she decided to give up life on the glam lane in favour of raising a family with new ex-hubby, Musa Danjuma.

A few years ago, Caroline launched a record label, Guepard Records, that spun two acts.

She also produced Ini Edo’s widely-publicised movie ‘In the Cupboard’.

The mother-of-three was in the news in October after she revealed that Tagbo, the late friend to Davido, was her lover.

She also revealed that she met Tagbo one year ago after she had legally divorced her ex-husband.

See behind-the-scene photos from the series set below: