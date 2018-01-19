Reality show drama: “I can’t be stopped”, Tonto Dikeh replies ex-husband

Related News

Controversial Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh, has gone ahead to inform her fans that her Reality Show “King Tonto” would be on air soon.

This is coming barely two days after her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, sued her alongside Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, for featuring his son, King Andre, in what he termed “Adult movie”.

Known not to cave in to threats, especially whichever it comes from her former husband, the actress posted a trailer of the show on her Instagram page adding that she cannot be stopped.

Ms. Ikeji has also done same urging her followers to look forward to the show’s debut on her channel.

“THE GOOD THE BAD THE UGLY AND MY RAW TRUTH #KINGTONTO THE REALITYTV SOON OUT.. A @lindaikejiproduction.. #ANTICIPATE #I AM KING TONTO #MAMAKING #KINGTONTO #LINDAIKEJA #PRODUCTION #REALITYTV #GREATNESS CANT BE STOPPED #SOONCOME #YOUR FAVOURITE DRAMA QUEEN #2018 #”

In his submission, Churchill stated that he watched 1.00 second of the clip which showed Tonto’s blurred naked body where she stated she was going for a liposuction. He said he believes it is inappropriate for his minor son.

He also stated that Linda and Tonto are using his son in a reality show, which is going to fetch them money, but neither of them went into any formal agreement or sought his consent on this since he is the biological father of the young King Andre.

He also petitioned the court to either ban the reality show or make Linda and Tonto to edit anything about King Andre in the said reality show, “be it his face, picture or just mere mention of his name.”

This is said to be the first step to be taken by Mr. Churchill towards protecting his son’s rights as captured under the Child Rights Law of Lagos State.

Following this development, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what becomes of the reality show which is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2018 on Linda Ikeji TV.