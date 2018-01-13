Top five Yoruba movie stars to watch in 2018

Related News

The future of the Yoruba movie industry is bright! From comedies to drama, the fresh young talents coming out of the industry is captivating audiences of all ages.

Like those who set the stage before them, including Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun, the next generation of entertainers continues to challenge the status quo through their art.

Scroll down to learn more about these performers and their work.

1. Bunkumi Oluwasina

Bukumi Oluwasina is such a bundle of talent. An actress, scriptwriter, producer, and a sound track composer, not many are aware that she is also an Afro Pop singer.

Although she is a new face in the industry, she is by no means a green horn. She is diligently carving a niche for herself in the movie and music industry.

The Dramatic Arts graduate cut her teeth in 2014, with her production and acting debut in the film, “Ayomi”. Portraying a visually-challenged girl, the film earned her accolades and nominations. In 2018, critics say established actors should not overlook her acting prowess because she one actor to watch out for.

2. Feyisara Hassan

At only 24, Feyisara Hassan, has produced five films while featuring in so many more. Her first film titled, Rokun Rosa, was released in 2011 when she was just 18.

Directed by Afeez Owo, it paved the way for other films like Fikayomi, Ipinle Ese, Aye Asan, Aisan and Aisan Ife (part two of Aisan) to come to being.

Nollywood actress, Feyisara Hassan.

Quite controversial too, in 2017, she was criticsed for saying that being a single mother was better than being a wife. Beyond her controversies, she has proven to be one of the most promising Yoruba movie actresses on account of her dexterity on and offscreen.

3. Tayo Adeniyi

The name Tayo Adeniyi may not readily ring a bell, but her moniker, Shakyra, is a household name in the Yoruba movie scene.

A Banking and Finance graduate, she can pass for a non-Yoruba because of her light skin. But she is an indigene of Ekiti state.

Nollywood actress, Tayo Adeniyi

Some of her outstanding movie roles were in Amisu, Ojo idunnu, Ipinlese and several others. She is sure to step up her game this year.

4. Mercy Ebosele

The saying that ‘great things come in small packages’ does hold true for petite actress, Mercy Ebosele. A movie powerhouse, this Theatre Arts graduate got introduced into the movie industry in 2003. Some of her earliest movies include Alaanu mi, Anike, Apesin and a host of others.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Ebosele

As a producer, she has churned out works such as Imisi, Esu, Tibi Tire, Ibusun and Soko Soko. An Edo indigene, she speaks Yoruba language very fluently and this has earned her major roles in the industry.

5. Jumoke Odetola

The name, Jumoke Odetola, might not be a household name yet, but the talented actress has feathers on her cap. The graduate of Information and Communication Technology, from Ajayi Crowther University is one of the rising stars to watch out for in Yoruba movie industry.

Nollywood actress, Jumoke Odetola.

Jumoke surprised many movie buffs when she won the award in the Best Indigenous Language Movie category, for her flick Binta Ofege.

Unknown to many, Jumoke didn’t plan to become an actress but has gone on to excel in the craft.