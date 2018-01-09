2019 : Actor, Yul Edochie hints at running for president

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has emerged the Anambra governorship candidate for the Democratic Peoples Congress, DPC. [Photo credit: Instagram.com]

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, who ran for governor in Anambra State under the Democratic People’s Congress has hinted that he will seek election as Nigeria’s president in 2019.

Mr. Edochie, who just turned 36, secured only 145 votes in the Anambra gubernatorial election.

He ran against 36 other governorship aspirants, including the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano.

He is confident nonetheless that he has all it takes to become president.

“So, it’s my birthday today, 7th of January, 2018. I just turned 36, so happy birthday to me.

“2018 is just unfolding, we pray for more blessings so let’s just keep our fingers crossed. Who knows, I may just decide to run for president of Nigeria this time, in 2019, and I will win,” Edochie stated in a video posted on Instagram.

Named after the popular Russian actor, Yul Brynner, Yul is the last of six children of veteran actor, Pete Edochie.

He attended the University of Port Harcourt where he studied Dramatic Arts.

His foray into Nollywood began in 2005 when he starred in a movie titled, The Exquirers, alongside the late veteran actors, Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa.

