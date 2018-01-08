Davido stars in new Nollywood film

Related News

The rave of the moment, David Adeleke aka Davido, has bagged his second Nollywood role in a film titled, ‘Legend at 60.’

The singer plays the role of a young pilot in the new film, which tells the story of a pilot-turned-business mogul, Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

The film also stars Nollywood stars like Solomon Akiyesi, Maureen Ihua and Charles Awurum.

Davido shared the teaser to celebrate Okubo, who turned 60 recently.

In a preview shared on his social media timeline, on Monday, Davido potrays a highly skilled commercial pilot who has a lot of money to spend. The movie also features veteran reggae artiste, Majek Fashek, whose music career Davido’s character tries to revive.

Meanwhile, contrary to reports making the rounds on the Internet, this is the singer’s second Nollywood role and not his debut outing.

Not many are aware that Davido had his first shot in Nollywood in 2015, in a movie titled John Zerebe.

The 25-year-old singer starred alongside Gloria Young, Ikey Ojeogwu, Emma Blaq and Mimi Orjiekwe. It was produced by his cousin, Ojeogwu, and directed by Odiba Alfred. But it never made it to the cinemas.