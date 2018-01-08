Robbers invade Mr Ibu’ s house

Related News

Armed robbers on Saturday morning stormed the Festac, Lagos home of Nollywood comedian, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu. They reportedly made away with N14.3 million in cash as well as property.

The comic actor confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES and added that it has been reported to the police. He said his wife was at home when the robbers invaded his house.

“According to my wife, the operation started at about 3a.m. and lasted till about 4:25 a.m. on Sunday morning after which they left with all my property and cash,” Mr Ibu said.

He, however, declined to reveal more details.

This is not the first time the actor will have an encounter with men of the underworld.

He had his experience with kidnappers in 2008, when he was abducted and released under 24 hours while dancing at a joint somewhere in the eastern part of the country.

In 2011, his wife and son were kidnapped for a ransom of a hundred million naira.

Mr Ibu, a GoTV Ambassador, is considered to be one of Nigeria’s most talented comic characters.