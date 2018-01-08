Top entertainment highlights of last week

Related News

Here are the top entertainment stories that made the headlines last week.

1-I Bought Cakes & Gifts For Mercy Aigbe On Her Birthday—Husband

Despite the birthday wish, the absence of actress, Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, at her birthday party was conspicuous.

Speaking on the reason behind his absence, he said, “The main reason I was not at her birthday party was that I was not in Nigeria on that day. I travelled to Dubai and I returned on Wednesday. Despite the fact that I was not in the country, I bought her a birthday cake and other gifts I would not want to mention because it is an issue between husband and wife.”

Meanwhile, the actress who turned 40 on Monday, has begun following her ex-husband on Instagram. She unfollowed him during the heat of their marital crisis in 2017.

2. 9ice debunks rumours of fifth child from fourth woman

On Friday, there were reports that ace musician, Alexander Ajifolajifaola, aka 9ice, was expecting his fifth child from a fourth woman.

According to reports, the ‘Living Things’ singer who is currently a father of four children: three girls and a boy, is allegedly expecting a child from a lady named Yemisi.

But 9ice, while debunking this rumour said, “I know bad news sells more but please help an upcoming. Mind you, no one is pregnant for me. If anyone is, I will be the first to tell you.”

3 Stylist, StyledBySeun, apologises for involving Mercy Aigbe in red dress saga

Actress, Mercy Aigbe’s stylist, StyledbySeun, has come forward to take responsibility and apologise for the part he played in the wedding dress saga.

In a post shared on Instagram, he said the Nollywood actress had nothing to do with the situation and he wasn’t told the dress was custom-made for someone else.

4- Ex- Miss Nigeria loses Dad in auto crash

Pamela Peter-Vigboro Leesi [Photo Credit: guardian.ng]

Tragedy struck in the family of a former Miss Nigeria, Pamela Peter-Vigboro Leesi, when she lost her father on Thursday in an accident in Rivers State.

According to First Post Nigeria, a trailer rammed into the car conveying her father and brother, killing her father instantly. It was gathered that her brother, Teddy, is currently hospitalised somewhere in Port Harcourt.

5 Wizkid ‘seen’ kissing mystery lady in night club

Wizkid [Photo Credit: 360nobs]

Pop star, Wizkid, was caught in a Lagos nightclub kissing an unidentified woman on Tuesday.

Wizkid was recorded locking the lips with the mystery lady at the nightclub and there is no word about who the woman is.

In the short clip it’s difficult to see the lady’s face. The singer recently welcomed his third child in six years.

6- Kenny Ogungbe advised me to save my sperm- Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, revealed how Kenny Ogungbe, a.k.a Baba Keke, advised him not to sleep around with women and waste his sperm.

He said, “I chose Baba Keke to be my best man because he has always been like the father I never had. He told me that he really loved me and that was why he was advising me. He told me that I should make sure I got married as soon as possible. He advised me to ensure that I married only one woman and I should not let any woman other than my wife bear children for me. I agreed with him not to waste my sperm.”

7.Actress, Toyin Alausa, reveals 23-year-old son at 40

Toyin Alausa

Remember her? She played a prominent role in Bukky Wright’s movie “Omotara Johnson” and in many other films and soaps.

On January 4, 2018, she clocked 40 and shared some photos of her 23-year-old son, Rotimi Muyiwa, for the first time ever. In an interview, she narrated how she became a mum at 17 and also overcame the stigma attached to single motherhood.

8 I don’t regret cancelling #VoteNotFight protest- 2baba

Nigerian R&B musician 2face Idibia said he does not regret his abrupt cancellation of the #VoteNotFight protest in 2017.

2baba who acknowledged in an interview with the Guardian that a lot of people were disappointed due to the quashed event, which had already gained national attention, said, “I had to cancel it, for very genuine reasons. Many people were disappointed and I understand why but at the same time, I don’t know if they were in my shoes at that point in time, what they would have done.

“I don’t regret nothing, I just take it that it was for a good reason and even the cancellation was for a good reason,” he said.

9. Tiwa Savage’s husband, Teebillz, opens up about attempted suicide

Tiwa Savage’s husband, TeeBillz, opened up about his depressive state, which prompted him to attempt a suicide in 2016.

In an interview he had with Linda Ikeji TV, the label owner explained that a consumption of alcohol played a negative role in his depressed condition at the time.

“It got to a point I didn’t want to be around people; I just wanted to be alone. I was so messed up that I wasn’t myself. I was always alone and I tried to use things like alcohol. Depression is a difficult thing and I know many people out there go through it,” he revealed in a chat.