Mercy Aigbe controversy: “You Are A Liar,” bride replies designer RikaotobyMe

Although the embattled fashion designer, Maryam Elisha of Rikaotobyme, has apologised after coming under fire on Monday but the aggrieved bride is yet to be appeased.

Following her swift and lengthy response, the bride has fired back by tagging her (designer) a liar.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how a bedazzled red dress worn by actress Mercy Aigbe for her 40th birthday photo-shoot on Monday became a bone of contention on Instagram with an aggrieved bride claiming ownership of the colourful fabric.

The designer in question responded to the bride’s accusations, blaming it on a mix up of two red dresses which belonged to both Mercy and the bride.

But the bride, who says she has lost her cool with the designer, has described her (designer) as a liar.

According to her, Miss Elisha never apologised to her, neither did she send her a dress, which was meant for Mercy Aigbe, but was sent, ”a musty, old dress.”

Her reaction partly reads, “Reading your reply to the pain and embarrassment you deliberately caused me for financial profit on my wedding day, I am convinced that you are indeed wicked, a wickedness that has consequences…”

Meanwhile, in another dramatic twist, a similar dress made by the same designer in 2016 has popped up online.

Rikaotobyme failed to respond to calls for clarification and has also gone private on Instagram since the scandal broke out on Monday.