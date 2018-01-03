#BAAD2017: Africa Magic to air Banky W, Adesua’s wedding

The last has not been heard of Banky W and Adesua’s fairytale wedding which held in Cape Town, South Africa, in November.

This is because Africa Magic is set to air the celebrity-wedding documentary titled, The Wellingtons, on Saturday.

The official trailer for the wedding documentary has been released with the couple sharing details on why they chose to share their special day with the world.

Not only was #Baad2017 a major topic on the Nigerian Internet in 2017, Adesua became the third most searched individual on Google Nigeria in 2017.

According to Google, this was due to the announcement of her engagement to Banky Wellington.

See the trailer of the wedding below:

