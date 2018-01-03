The Wedding Party 2 hits N312 million revenue

Related News

The Wedding Party 2,TWP2, has raked in N312 million so far since it started showing in cinemas.

The co-producer of the movie, Mo Abudu, made this announcement on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

TWP2 – Destination Dubai, hit the cinema on December 15, 2017.

Ms. Abudu said this earning is way above what came in from the first part of the wedding party. She expressed her appreciation to everyone who had gone out to watch the movie.

“What a glorious and magnificent kick off to the new year!!! We are now at 312m after just 18 days in the box office. this is nearly N70m more than our performance at the same last year with The Wedding Party.”

“A big thank you to all that have gone out to watch this film; to our cast and crew for all their hard work and our sponsors and partners for their support. Wishing everyone that has contributed to our success a glorious and magnificent 2018. Please dash to your nearest cinema (nationwide) to watch #TWP2.”

She urged those who have not seen the movie to do so at cinemas across Nigeria.