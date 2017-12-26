Actress who played ‘Lousia’ in The Sound of Music is dead

Related News

Heather Menzies-Urich, the actress who played the role of Lousia, one of the Von Trapp seven children in the movie, “The Sound of Music” is dead.

The Canadian born actress died at age 68.

Menzies-Urich’s death was announced by the estate of the musical’s creators, Rodgers & Hammerstein, on Christmas Day.

According to spokesman Harlan Boll, she died of complications from a rare form of dementia in Los Angeles.

Her son, Ryan, however told U.S. news site TMZ that she was diagnosed with brain cancer around four weeks ago and died on Christmas Eve surrounded by her family.

Commenting on her life, Ryan told TMZ that she was an actor, a ballerina and loved living life to the fullest.

Menzies-Urich was 14 years old with no acting experience when she landed the role of Lousia, the third oldest von Trapp child in 1964 in the movie starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

The movie is based on the story of the von Trapp family in Austria who fled the Nazi rule.

Lousia’s character in the Sound of Music was that of a mischievous and adventure loving child. She was the one who put a spider on the governess who preceeded the former nun played by Andrews (Maria).

Rodger and Hammerstein president, Ted Chapin, in their tribute to her said Heather was part of the family.

“There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of The Sound Of Music.

“Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering. We are all lucky to have known her, she will happily live on in the beautiful movie. We will miss her.”

The songs Menzies-Urich performed in the film include, So Long Farewell and the Lonely Goatherd.

The film won five Oscars, including best picture, and became a perennial favorite on Christmas day television schedules.

After The Sound of Music, she appeared in many television films and programmes, including the TV series of Logan’s Run and even appeared nude in Playboy.

She married actor Robert Urich in 1975. They had three children.

Her Husband, Robert died in 2002.

Menzies-Urich’s death comes just over a year after the death of Charmian Carr, the actress who played the eldest von Trapp child, Liesl, who died at age 73 in September 2016.

Carr had performed the song “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” in the award winning movie and also wrote two books about her experiences.