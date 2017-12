Related News

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs, has followed the steps of several of his colleagues by joining Instagram.

The 75-year-old actor joined Instagram on Sunday and will be ‘instagramming’ with the handle @_olujacobs .

He already has over 4,900 followers as at the time of this report.

The actor shared a photo of himself while launching the page, with the caption:

‘Hello social world… or is it Instagram world? @ajokesilva.’

Of course, on hand to welcome him was his wife Joke Silva who reposted the photo with the caption,’Welcome Omoboy.’

The actor joins the growing list of veteran Nigerian stars who have embraced Instagram such as King Sunny Ade, Kanayo O Kanayo amongst many others.