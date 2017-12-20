Ace actor Sadiq Daba responding to treatment

Related News

Ace Nigerian broadcaster, Sadiq Daba, who is currently undergoing intensive treatment for leukaemia and prostate cancer, is responding to treatment.

Rights activist, Joe Odunmakin, has shared recent photographs of the 60-year-old actor on Facebook.

In the pictorial stories, the actor looks much more refreshed and full of life.

The actor said he was also thankful to all those who reached out to him in cash and kind.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Sadiq had alleged that his medical reports in Nigeria was wrong.

The 60-year-old media personality revealed this in a telephone conversation with a journalist, Azuka Jebose.

The latter published a transcript of a phone call adding that Sadiq had granted him the permission to share the sensitive information.

Sadiq was reportedly diagnosed with leukaemia and prostate cancer before being flown to the UK for intensive treatment in November.

According to Sadiq, contrary to diagnosis by Nigerian doctors that the disease had spread to other organs, his leukaemia is currently in remission.

The Kano State indigene also revealed that all the tests carried out by specialists in the UK have returned negative; a far cry from his medical results in Nigeria.

He also allegedly revealed that contrary to what his doctors in Nigeria told him, he would not require a surgery.

Azuka wrote,”Sadiq will be seeing an oncologist on Monday and will not be needing an operation.”

See Azuka’s Facebook post below:

Sadiq’s battle with leukaemia started towards the end of 2015. The disease virtually caught him unawares. At first, he had thought that he was having the first symptoms of a minor ailment.

A foremost Nigerian broadcaster, Sadiq was later diagnosed with prostate cancer, barely months after he was hospitalised for months due to leukaemia.

One of Nigeria’s most loved television stars, the actor has had a long career in broadcasting with the Nigerian Television Authority.

He also appeared in early soap operas such as Cockcrow At Dawn and Behind The Clouds.

He co-hosted the popular AM Express with late Yinka Craig (who died of a similar illness in 2008) and had an award winning role in Kunle Afolayan‘s October 1 in recent times.

Leukaemia is a cancer of the blood cells and has no known cure. However, with adequate medical care or a blood marrow transplant, the disease can be managed.