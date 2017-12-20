Tonto Dikeh undergoes breast, butt enlargement on live TV

Related News

Controversial Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh, is in the news again. Though this time she is not cursing anyone or at loggerheads with her ex-husband, Olakunle Chruchill. She has decided to lay bare her life for all to see on a new reality show titled, “King Tonto.”

In the footage, Tonto strips stark naked whilst surrounded by a surgical team and is seen undergoing a breast and butt enlargement in a popular Lagos-based cosmetic surgery hospital.

The procedure was filmed in real time.

“My body has been something that I have always been extremely ashamed of”, she revealed in the clip.

The reality show is expected to debut in 2018.

In the trailer of the reality show, Tonto also talks about life as a single mum, life as an actress, her fears, her struggles and finances.

Known to be daring and bold, this reality show will definitely unveil the Tonto viewers never knew.The mother of one who had packed out of her matrimonial home in December 2016, had made headlines all through 2017 what with her revelations on her ex, his family and much more.

