Nollywood actor Yul Edochie joins APGA

Related News

A Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, who ran for governor in Anambra State under the Democratic People’s Congress has joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The actor disclosed this on Instagram on Friday.

He was welcomed into the party by Bianca Ojukwu and the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, who congratulated him for being “brave enough” to run for the number one political office in the state.

He wrote, “So yesterday my State Governor His Excellency Chief Dr. Willie Obiano (Akpokue Dike) congratulated me for being brave enough to run for Governor at 35yrs old, for running the race till the end and for being a worthy ambassador to Anambra/Nigerian youths.

“He officially welcomed me into the APGA family. (Nkea bu nke anyi).”

When PREMIUM TIMES sought to know the reason why he jettisoned DPC for APGA he declined to comment. Rather, he said he will still vie for political office in the near future.

“I’m already in politics and I’m not leaving. With time I’ll figure out what next for me. I’ll always have my people, the masses, the youth in mind and improving their living condition and giving them good leadership is paramount on my mind.”

On the outcome of the gubernatorial election where he had a dismal performance , he said, ” I want to congratulate Governor Willie Obiano on his victory at the polls, and I wish him the very best. And to Ndi Anambra, congratulations for a peaceful and successful elections. Thanks to INEC and security forces as well. I accept the results.

“I also thank my supporters, the youth, the people, we must continue to make our voices heard, never give up, get more involved and continue to make contributions that would move the state and country forward.”

Named after the popular Russian actor, Yul Brynner, Yul is the last of six children of veteran actor, Pete Edochie. He attended the University of Port Harcourt where he studied Dramatic Arts.

His foray into Nollywood began in 2005 when he starred in a movie titled, The Exquirers, alongside the late veteran actors, Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa.

He got his break in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie “Wind Of Glory.”