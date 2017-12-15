Nine Nollywood actors who ‘transformed’ convincingly for movie roles

Related News

In the last few years, many Nollywood actors have undergone drastic physical transformations for movie roles. But, only few have actually looked the part. PREMIUM TIMES presents nine of such actors who were drastically transformed for a movie role and, convincingly.

1. Nollywood actor, Femi Branch, won many hearts for his role in a hilarious film titled, Aunty Maria released in 2015. The actor played the role of an old aunt in the upcoming movie. He looked ridiculously funny and unrecognisable having been transformed into a woman. In the film, the actor played two characters – an old woman and man.

2. Another Nigerian actor, Chiwetalu Agu, known for his villainous roles, was transformed into a woman in Akadi Ekwu Nka 2, released in 2015. In the movie, Chiwetalu, disguised as a female starring alongside Ngozi Ezeonu who plays a village tomboy.

3 Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju featured as an old woman in Mildred Okwo’s movie “Surulere” also released in 2015. It was a very demanding role that put the actress’ movie prowess to the test.

4 In 2014, Nollywood actress, Eve Esin went from looking this young and pretty to old and wrinkled for movie role.

The makeover was outstanding; the wrinkled face and the dark pigmentation, which usually characterised an old impoverished woman, were spot on.

5. In 2015, Toyin Aimakhu completely transformed for a role in a film ‘Iya Ibadan’. The Yoruba actress looked nearly unrecognisable in the movie ‘playing an old woman look with a walking stick to complement.

6 In 2014, Ini Edo was totally unrecognisable in “Uchechi the Blind Cripple”. Ini went totally blind in the film. Ini Edo played Uchechi a physically disfigured girl who found solace in the sound of music and her devoted boyfriend, until jealousy consumes the little family that she has left.

Ini Edo – Uchechi the Blind Cripple._

7. Not many will forget Funke Akindele’s role in Maami released in 2014. Apart from delivering a touching and sincere performance, her transformation was so believable.

Funke-Akindele in Maami

8. In 2012, Rita Dominic starred in her own movie titled, The Meeting. With make-up, which aimed to transform and accentuate her character, Rita found it easy to deliver on a good performance as a cantankerous secretary in a federal government ministry.

9. And last but certainly not least, Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, played a weird but interesting role, of an old woman who was interested in fellow actor Mike Ezuruonye.