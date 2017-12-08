Singer, Chidinma, makes Nollywood debut

Related News

Popular singer and songwriter, Chidinma Ekile, aka Chidinma, has made her debut in Nollywood in a film titled The Bridge.

The much anticipated cross cultural movie, was directed by Kunle Afolayan, produced by Muka Ray and funded by Bank of Industry’s Nollyfund

Chidinma plays the lead role alongside veteran and contemporary stars such as Demola Adedoyin, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Zack Orji, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami and Lere Paimo.

Others are Wole Olowomojuore, Lanre Hassan, Jimoh Aliu, and Mama Ray-Eyiwumi.

The film tells the story of Stella (Chidinma Emile), a young lady from a distinguished Igbo family who falls in love and secretly marries Obadare (Demola Adedoyin), a Yoruba Prince against her parent’s wish.

The relationship becomes threatened by tribal prejudice and the consequences shakes the very foundation and unity of both families.

Silverbird Distributions announced the cinema release and a star-studded premiere billed for December 9 in Lagos.

The film distribution company, in a statement, described “The Bridge” as a culturally conscious film with an equal touch of modernism, and pristine standard.

Checkout the trailer below: