Banky W, Adesua in first post-wedding appearance at Wedding Party 2 screening

Newly weds, Banky W and Adesua Etomi, made their first post-wedding appearance at the exclusive screening of The Wedding Party 2.

The couple stepped out hand-in-hand at the event, which held at Filmhouse Lekki, Lagos on Thursday.

The occasion also marked the first time the love birds who wedded on November 27, in Cape Town, South Africa will step out as a couple in Nigeria.

In the Wedding Party 2, Banky and Adesua reprise their roles as a married couple, but this time around they are expecting a child.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES at the screening, Banky W said playing Adesua’s husband in the film came effortlessly.

“You can tell that playing Adesua’s husband wasn’t a difficult task because we are now a real life couple. More so, as professional actors, you can tell that we gave the film our best shot. All I can tell you is that it was quite effortless because the role is nothing short of our real lives at the moment.”

ELFIKE Film Collective, a partnership between EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios, organised the screening for members of the press.

The production will finally be released on December 15 in film theatres across Nigeria after months of anticipation.

The Grand World Premiere will take place on December 10, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos. The film will also be released in key markets such as the UK, USA, Canada, Middle East, East Africa, West Africa, Southern Africa and francophone African countries.

In a slight departure from the first feature, The Wedding Party 2 focuses primarily on the accidental proposal and subsequent wedding of returning characters, ‘Nonso Onwuka’ and ‘Deardre Winston’, played by Enyinna Nwigwe and Daniella Down.

Fans will see the hilarious consequences of their cross-cultural marriage unfold and catch up with the lives of their favourite characters. Banky W and Adesua Etomi are ‘Dozie’ and ‘Dunni’, while Ali Baba and Sola Sobowale are ‘Bam-Bam’ and ‘Tin-Tin Coker’ in the movie.

Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ireti Doyle on the other hand are ‘Felix and Obianuju Onwuka’ while Patience Ozokwor is ‘Adanna’, a feisty new addition to the cast.

See photos from the screening below: