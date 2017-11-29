Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka apologises for Baba Sala’s false death post

Related News

Popular Nigerian comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, has apologised to Nigerians for posting a false claim that veteran comedian, Moses Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala, died.

Mr. Adeyinka issued the apology via his Instagram page where he had earlier made the false claim on Tuesday night.

“Good evening please DISREGARD the news of Baba Sala’s demise. The source has since recanted. So sorry for the misinformation.

“Feeling very stupid that I just took his word for it. Sorry again”, the standup comedian wrote.

Adeyinka’s untrue claim was deleted soon after it was posted, but many blogs had published it without verifying from the family of Baba Sala.

When PREMIUM TIMES called Emmanuel Adejumo, one of Baba Sala’s sons on Wednesday morning, he dismissed the story as false.

“It is not true that Baba is dead. He is alive .I don’t know where those peddling the death rumour got it from.”

When this newspaper informed him of the news as reported by the comedian and asked him to call his father, he said, “How can I call my dad when I am right next to him. Baba is very much alive.Thank you for calling.”

This is the second time in less than six months that such rumour would be peddled about the comedian.

In August, a similar rumour was published by many blogs, however, it was swiftly debunked by Emmanuel.

“Good morning Nigerians, I want to thank you all for your love… I would like to inform us that my Daddy, Hon Moses Olaiya Adejumo MON is alive, he is doing well. Please, ignore any death rumour,” Emmanuel had posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Baba Sala, is currently down with stroke and urgently needs financial assistance.

His health condition came to the fore at a press briefing organised in Lagos on Friday to shed light on his biography due for presentation on December 4.