Frank Edoho returns in new TV Game Show, ‘The Price is Right’

Popular media personality, Frank Edoho of Who Wants to be Millionaire, WWTBAM fame, has been unveiled as the host of a new TV game show, The Price Is Right.

Frank’s new gig comes barely months after he was dropped as the host of WWTBAM, which he anchored for 13 years.

The unveiling event, which held at The Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos on Friday was graced by captains of industries, marketing communications experts, and entertainment personalities.

Popular radio presenter, Emmanuel “Mannie” Essien, was also revealed as the announcer of the new TV Game show.

‘The Price is Right’ is an American game show that is renowned to be the most popular game show in television history, and one of the longest running of all times. The game show is licensed by Freemantle Media International.

The format features contestants as they are invited to take to the stage and use their shopping knowledge in a bid to guess the correct price of everyday items.

Genesis Studios, a Television & Film production company in Nigeria recently acquired the franchise to bring the internationally acclaimed game show, to the Nigerian market.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES at the ceremony, Frank said, “I was jobless after Who Wants to be a Millionaire, which you will recall that I anchored for 13 years. I had to renew my contract with the producers of WWTBAM frequently because I didn’t want to be tied down. And so when the show had a new sponsor, I expected that I’ll be promoted to the position of an Executive Producer having been with the company for long.

“But, this didn’t work out. I am thrilled to be with The Price is Right. This is a show bursting with energy from start to finish and that force is transmitted right out of your TV monitors and into the homes of viewers. We can’t just wait for it to get started.”

Highlights at the ceremony included a live exhibition of two of the over 75 games on the show to the audience some of whom participated and went home with mouthwatering prizes.

Speaking about the show, Olatubosun Olaegbe, MD/CEO of Genesis Studios said, “The Price Is Right is a world-class game show that would engage and entertain the entire family. It is the perfect format for us and we know it will be a massive success in Nigeria.”

Anahita Kheder, Senior Vice President Middle East Africa and South Eastern Europe at Freemantle Media and Mr. PK the GM of SPAR Nigeria, the official partner of the show, were also full of expectations for the anticipated succes of the show.

Also elated by the new development, is Abraham Praise, Project Director and Producer of The Price Is Right Nigeria.

He noted, “After the huge success of Idols, Got Talent and The X Factor in Nigeria, there are high hopes that Genesis Studios would bring The Price is Right Nigeria to life especially as the legendary US Version attracts over 5.4 million viewers per episode”.

“The Price Is Right is quick from start to finish. It is openly transparent, the prizes are so diverse; and anyone can get on the show regardless of background or qualifications. It’s truly for every Nigerian”, he stated.