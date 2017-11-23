Films board confiscates pirated materials worth N150 million at Alaba market

Related News

The National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB has seized pirated materials worth N150 million at the Alaba International Market in Lagos and arrested five suspects.

Adedayo Thomas, the Director-General of the board told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday that the seizure was made between May and October.

He said the pirated materials seized include: (Audio) CDs, Video CDs and literary works.

He said that the seizure followed the information the board gathered from some people at the market regarded as the hub for piracy.

“We have our informants that spy the market on a regular basis, once they notice any form of piracy operations going on there, they inform the board.

“The seizure of the N150 million worth of materials is a result of the information giving to the board on the mass productions of some films that are yet to be made public.

“When our anti-piracy squad assisted by some policemen got to the market, we saw pirated copies of films yet to be produced littering the whole environment and were being sold it at cheaper prices.

“By Nov. 30, the board will start the court proceedings of those arrested for piracy,” he said.

Mr. Thomas likened piracy to a murder, robbery or economic sabotage where the suspect wants to reap where he or she did not sow.

He said the legitimate owners are usually subjected to huge debts and loss.

“The board is going hard on piracy. We are working seriously to reduce piracy to its barest minimum in our environment. The board will go on street campaigns and to secondary schools to enlighten them not to patronise pirated materials and explain the implications of doing so on the rightful owners,” he said.

The DG said the board also frowned at nude movies saying they are not part of our culture.

He said that nude movies always had negative impacts on the lives of the masses and is an abuse of the society.

“We are not going to accept that as we had not done in the past. We are going hard on banning such movies from being shown on air,’’ he said.

Mr. Thomas said the board was also looking at reviewing some of its policies and laws to suit contemporary situations.