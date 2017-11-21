Stay off social media, Omotola warns Banky W, Adesua

Related News

Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, on Wednesday advised the latest Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua, to stay off social media, ”for sometime.”

Married for 22 years herself, Omosexy as she is fondly called wrote on Instagram, “Dear Banky and Adesua, After Capetown, everyone leaves…it’s just you two.My darlings if possible, stay off social media a bit.Communicate continuously, Preserve your friendship, not just your love. Even as you two have now become one, don’t forget to respect your individuality.

“We love you and are rooting for your special Love.”

Meanwhile, it seems, after all the glitz, glamour and razzmatazz of Sunday wedding coupled with a civil ceremony at the registry today, musician Banky W is yet to adhere to Omosexy’s admonition. He is off to Cape Town, South Africa, with his wife.

Sharing a photo of the two in-flight, Banky captioned it:

“Thank you soooo much to all our friends, family and well wishers worldwide. Yesterday was amaaaazing and so much fun my GASH. Now off to Cape town for the finale of our celebration. Love you guyssss #BAAD2017 #thefinale #MySAExperience #weMove #GodIsGood #moreLife #morelove.”

Meanwhile, Adesua also shared the same photo and captioned it: ”…And we’re off to Capetown #mySAexperience #BAAD2017 #Finalstep #tooexcited #ohmylawddd.”

The star-studded traditional wedding in Lagos on Sunday was witnessed by close friends, associates and celebrities including, Bovi, Basket Mouth, Kemi Adetiba, Tunde Demuren, Chigul, Lynxx, Juliet Ibrahim, M.I Abaga,Dotun Kayode, Toolz, Tolu Oniru, Linda Ejiofor, Sola Sobowale, among others.