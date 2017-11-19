TRENDING: #BAAD2017: See Photos from Banky W, Adesua Etomi’s Traditional Wedding

Related News

The long awaited celebrity wedding between Nigerian singers/songwriter, Oluwabankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, and actress Adesua Etomi has finally seen the light of day.

The star-studded traditional wedding in Lagos on Sunday was witnessed by close friends, associates and celebrities including, Bovi, Basket Mouth, Kemi Adetiba, Tunde Demuren, Chigul, Lynxx, Juliet Ibrahim, M.I Abaga,Dotun Kayode, Toolz, Tolu Oniru, Linda Ejiofor, Sola Sobowale, among others.

The nuptial tie comes shortly after Banky W successfully had a third surgery for skin cancer.

Their engagement which was initially perceived as a publicity stunt was officially announced by Banky W in February.

Both celebrities featured as newlyweds in a Nollywood blockbuster titled “The Wedding Party” and displayed an undeniable chemistry just like Brad Pit and Angelina Jolie did in “Mr.&Mrs. Smith”.

See photos of the event below:

Adesua Etomi and Banky W #BAAD2017

Adesua Etomi stuns in her wedding attire [Photo Credit: SCGeorge]

Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s wedding cake

Banky W poses for a photo [Photo Credit: SCGeorge]

A cross section of Banky W and friends [Photo Credit: SCGeorge]

A cross section of the bride, Adesua Etomi and friends [Photo Credit: SCGeorge]