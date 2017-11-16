‘Blood in the Lagoon’ movie starring Omosexy hits cinemas

Related News

A new Nollywood movie titled, Blood In the Lagoon, has been released in Nigerian cinemas.

The movie, which is powered by Tropical Gem Studios, stars Omotola Jalade Ekeinde alongside actors Okey Uzoeshi (Two brides and a baby, Life of a Nigerian couple), Bobby Michaels, Akin Lewis, Ufuoma McDermott, Hakeem Rahman, Cassandra Odita, Phil Simmons, and Jim Roach.

The movie is directed by veteran Nollywood director, Teco Benson, and co-produced by Sunny Oriunuta.

The movie unveils the story of two brothers living in the slums of the waste deluged Lagos Lagoon. Plagued by abject poverty, they struggle daily to survive against all odds as life taunts them with new challenges. An unprecedented event leads to the murder of one of the brothers and ends his dream.

However, George, takes up his brother’s dream and forges on ahead into making it a reality.

What does fate have in store for him along the way when he meets the beautiful Scarlet (Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde)? A series of unfolding shocking events he never bargained for pop up.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Thursday, the producer, Jerry Padney, a graduate of Film and TV production in Oklahoma State University and the University of Houston, reiterated his commitment to the production of great movies.

He said, “Blood in the Lagoon is truly an inspiring, quality based production that will keep you glued to the big screens until the closing credits roll. It is a thought provoking story with a blend of suspense, intrigue and emotions running high, and it is certainly worth your time and money.

”The film showcases the visually compelling sights and sounds of Lagos. It also unveils the disparity in social class viz a viz the slums and the high brow areas, the exotic beaches and beautiful landscape.”

The movie is currently showing in Nigerian cinemas and a lucky fan will be flown to Houston, Texas for an all expense one week vacation, he added.

Mr. Padney, who has worked on various Hollywood productions such as the classic ‘Robocop’ and with great actresses such as Jadet Pinket (Smith) among others added that he is set to make an inroad into Nollywood fully.

